CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — The Garth House works for Les Enfants; benefit raised awareness

Super Heroes with tools from fire axes to stethoscopes adorned Pour Les Enfants, the annual Garth House benefit.

Child trafficking does exist, and the Interstate 10 corridor means it can and does happen around here, Marion Tanner, Garth House executive director, said.

The Garth House is a safe place for children to communicate their stories, and Tanner said there have been plenty over the stressful times of COVID isolation.

She urged locals to keep supporting this group to help children overcome.

This elegant silent an live auction dinner is under a tent at the Old Town Beaumont headquarters and it’s wonderful to see locals bidding on fun donated packages and dining in tented elegance.

To learn more about the Garth House or to get involved, call 409-838-9084 or log onto garthhouse.org.

As for the foodie aspect, the salad was abundant and flavorful. Here’s how the program listed the fall salad composition: kale, romaine, dried fruit, feta crumbles, candied pecans dossed in a Dijon vinaigrette.

Make those bubbles last. Kloveo may be designed for people like me, who could be fine with sliding into bed right after the ball drops on New Year’s Eve. But what if you crave Champagne early, then desire that ceremonial toast later, Kloveo’s chrome-plated stainless steel hinge uses Pascal’s Law, a physics principal I’m not prepared to discuss whilst enjoying Champagne.

Clamp on this hinged stopper after opening and you’ll have bubbles for days, featuring the ceremonial pop. This after-pop has made this the top seller of such products in Italy and France. I’ve heard they like their bubbles, too. Why does it work? Learn more at kloveo.com.

Joyous sparkling wine is for “sober-curious” and other folks who want bubbles with no alcohol. It’s award-winning and the best of its kind I’ve ever enjoyed. Rose, red and white versions will make your holidays joyful in so many ways. There, that’s it. Learn more at drinkjoyous.com.

Nutty, citrus and caramel are notes on some Pure Origin coffees that come with photos of the growers and videos on how their communities – from Honduras, Congo, Peru, etc. – are benefitting from proceeds from medical testing to clean water. The flavors are deep and the causes are good. Get to know these farmers and products at pureorigincoffee.com.

Tea Runners Club pumpkin alert – Stocking, sure but you should consider tearunners.com for a gift subscription. Salty Caramel Pumpkin Black could come with Wu Liang Tea and such all you want. My fave new blend is Genmaicha green tea with rice. You can see it through the package. Brown tea rice gives off rich and nutty sweetness. Tea is still revealing itself to us.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie who believes the joy of the holidays is both in the giving and the receiving. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.