PHOTO GALLERY — Titans get big sendoff ahead of playoff game Published 2:42 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Parents, friends and community members lined the halls of the Field House at Memorial High School Friday as the football team began to load buses ahead of their playoff game in Lufkin.

Tonight the Titans will take on Frisco Wakeland at Abe Martin Stadium. Last week was their first playoff game win in five years after a 48-41 game against McKinney North.

