Ellis J. Kemper Jr. Published 4:23 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

One thing have I desired of the LORD, that will I seek after, that I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life. To behold the beauty of the Lord, and to enquire in his temple. Psalms 77:4

Ellis J. Kemper Jr. pass away November 09, 2022 at The Oasis at Golfcrest Nursing Home in Houston, Texas. Ellis Jr. was born March 01, 1950 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Pastor Ellis and Rosa Lee Kemper, Sr. He was the eldest son of ten children. Ellis was known to his family as “Junior” and ” UnK.”

Ellis accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Guiding Star Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Dan McDaniel Sr., where he begins preaching and later licensed at the age of 10.

Ellis Jr. served in the US Military and fought in the Viet Nam war where he suffered major setbacks up until his death.

Ellis Jr. was preceded in death by his father, Pastor Ellis Kemper, Sr. and mother, Rosa Lee Kemper; brother, Willie E. Kemper, Erma Lee Kemper, Ophelia Virginia Kemper, Margie Nell Kemper.

He leaves to cherish his memory, three brothers, Thomas S. Kemper Sr. of Houston, Texas, Pastor Elroy G, Kemper of Port Arthur, Texas, Rev. Amos J. Kemper of Houston, Texas; two sisters, Lucy Ann Kemper of Houston, Texas, and Evelyn Selina Kemper of Port Arthur, Texas; six children, (sons) Pastor Ellis J. Kemper III of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Leon Madrid of Killeen, Texas, Timothy Kemper of Killeen, Texas, (daughters) Elisha Kemper of Dallas, Texas, Tammara J. Kemper of Killeen, Texas, Acacia Kemper of Killeen, Texas; 20 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews (65 total), and other relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at First Sixth Street Baptist Street, 548 Abe Lincoln Ave, Port Arthur, Tx with visitation from 12 noon until service time.

Burial will be in Houston National Cemetery.

” Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord”……. Revelation 14:13