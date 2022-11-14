PHOTO FEATURE: New members join Museum of the Gulf Coast honorees

Published 6:54 am Monday, November 14, 2022

By PA News

Museum of the Gulf Coast inductees Todd Dodge and Jon Lew Ford listen to Dr. Jesse DeLee explain the procedure involved in knee replacement surgery. Dodge and Ford were inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame, and Dr. DeLee, an orthopedic surgeon, was inducted into the Notable People Hall of Fame. (Bart Bragg/Special to The News)

The Museum of the Gulf Coast inducted four new members to the institution’s various halls of fame on Saturday.

Todd Dodge, Jesse DeLee, Jon Lew Ford and William Seale all earned their places in the museum during a ceremony at 2 p.m.

Will Seale accepts a posthumous induction into the Museum of the Gulf Coast for his father Dr. William Seale from Dr. Sam Monroe, President of the Port Arthur Historical Society. (Bart Bragg/Special to The News)

READ MORE: Port Arthur, Texas coaching legend Todd Dodge talks legacy, lessons before Hall of Fame induction.

READ MORE: See who is being celebrated Saturday during Museum of the Gulf Coast induction gala.

 

