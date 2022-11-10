Threat of bad weather changes Port Neches-Groves football playoff date

Published 12:11 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

By PA News

Chance Prosperie (18) and Brock Hebert (32) celebrate after a touchdown. (Chris Moore/The News)

PORT NECHES — Port Neches-Groves High School announced the threat of bad weather has pushed back the game day of this week’s playoff matchup.

The Indians will now host Montgomery at 1 p.m. Saturday at PNGHS.

PNG earned the second seed in District 9-5A Division II by going 6-1 in district play.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The team enters the postseason on a six game winning streak thanks, in part, to the stellar play of its defense. Over that stretch, PNG has not allowed any teams to score more than 30 points.

(National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service announced Thursday morning there is a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather Friday afternoon and evening.

An area of storms may develop ahead of an approaching cold front Friday afternoon and evening.

Some storms may become severe, with the primary concern being damaging winds and marginal hail.

Storms may also produce frequent lightning, and those with outdoor events should remain weather aware.

Southeast Texas counties and extreme southwest Louisiana parishes are in the impact zone.

More Local

Weather Service announces hazardous weather warning for Friday

Design contracts approved to build Port Arthur Fire Department stations that meet modern needs

Port Neches details library celebration 40 years in the making with an eye to what’s next

See who is being celebrated Saturday during Museum of the Gulf Coast induction gala

Print Article