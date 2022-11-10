Threat of bad weather changes Port Neches-Groves football playoff date Published 12:11 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

PORT NECHES — Port Neches-Groves High School announced the threat of bad weather has pushed back the game day of this week’s playoff matchup.

The Indians will now host Montgomery at 1 p.m. Saturday at PNGHS.

PNG earned the second seed in District 9-5A Division II by going 6-1 in district play.

The team enters the postseason on a six game winning streak thanks, in part, to the stellar play of its defense. Over that stretch, PNG has not allowed any teams to score more than 30 points.

The National Weather Service announced Thursday morning there is a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather Friday afternoon and evening.

An area of storms may develop ahead of an approaching cold front Friday afternoon and evening.

Some storms may become severe, with the primary concern being damaging winds and marginal hail.

Storms may also produce frequent lightning, and those with outdoor events should remain weather aware.

Southeast Texas counties and extreme southwest Louisiana parishes are in the impact zone.