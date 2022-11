Darcel Griffin Published 4:47 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Darcel Griffin, 66, gained her wings on October 25, 2022.

She leaves to cherish her memories, 2 children, Vernon Davis Jr. (Shoniquia) and Denise Davis (Donald) of Port Arthur, Texas. Her stepdaughter Melinda Robinson and estranged husband Troy Robinson. Her 2 sisters, Joyce Berard (Pete), Angela Samuels (Willie) and her brother Gregory Smoker (Angie). Lastly, 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.