Annie Mae (Bootsie) Chatman

Published 4:52 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

By PA News

Annie Mae (Bootsie) Chatman

Annie Mae (Bootsie) Chatman, 90, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Harbor Hospice Center in Houston, TX.

Ms. Chatman was a native of Port Arthur, TX  where she was a home health care provider.

Left to cherish her memory is one daughter, Carolyn Chatman-Paul; three grandchildren, Rev. Dr. Lekesha R. Barnett, J.D. Barnett, III (Latoya), Brandon D. Barnett (Reina), three great-grandchildren, Jada R. Barnett,  Devin J. Barnett, Kynnedi Phillips, all of Houston, TX and a host of nieces and nephews.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

More Obituaries

Fabiola Bourgeois-Small

Mildred Faye Allen Sanford

Horace “Fire” Linden Jr.

Darcel Griffin

Print Article