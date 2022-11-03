Annie Mae (Bootsie) Chatman Published 4:52 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Annie Mae (Bootsie) Chatman, 90, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Harbor Hospice Center in Houston, TX.

Ms. Chatman was a native of Port Arthur, TX where she was a home health care provider.

Left to cherish her memory is one daughter, Carolyn Chatman-Paul; three grandchildren, Rev. Dr. Lekesha R. Barnett, J.D. Barnett, III (Latoya), Brandon D. Barnett (Reina), three great-grandchildren, Jada R. Barnett, Devin J. Barnett, Kynnedi Phillips, all of Houston, TX and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.