Port Arthur Police identify man killed in Tuesday crash involving UTV and box truck

On Wednesday morning, authorities identified the victim of a violent Port Arthur crash that took place a day earlier.

UPDATE: Port Arthur Police update state of the investigation.

According to the Port Arthur Police Department, the victim is 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont.

Davila was killed Tuesday morning following a crash involving a UTV and box truck.

At approximately 9:57 a.m., police officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of West SH 73 in reference to a major motor vehicle accident.

Arriving officers found a side-by-side UTV and a commercial box truck involved in the crash, noting the driver of the side-by-side, who was Davila, was unresponsive.

Port Arthur Fire Department and Acadian EMS personnel also responded and performed emergency lifesaving efforts to the victim, “but were unable to resuscitate him,” according to Det. Sadie Guedry.

Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam was notified and pronounced Davila deceased on scene.

This crash is under investigation by the Advanced Accident Reconstruction Team of the Port Arthur Police Department.