Beaumont man killed in Port Arthur crash was working with Texas Department of Transportation

A man that was killed Tuesday in a crash on Texas 73 in Port Arthur has been identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont.

Davila and a passenger were in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle when it collided with a commercial box truck at approximately 9:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Texas 73.

Port Arthur Fire Department and Acadian EMS were on scene performing emergency lifesaving efforts to the victim but were unable to resuscitate him.

Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III was notified, and Davila was pronounced dead at the scene.

The UTV passenger survived the crash.

Davila was working for a company contracted to spray herbicide through the Texas Department of Transportation at the time of the crash, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

Det. Sadie Guedry said no citations were given in the crash and the case is still under investigation as of Wednesday morning.