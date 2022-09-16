Police release photo of man suspected of shooting, killing 22-year-old woman in Port Arthur

Port Arthur Police released a photo of the man detectives believe shot and killed an innocent 22-year-old woman in the pre-dawn hours Sept. 5.

A social media post made by authorities Friday afternoon included a picture of 36-year-old Alejo Mendoza-Chavez.

Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to the 4600 block of Alamosa in reference to a shooting at approximately 1:36 a.m.

Arriving officers located a deceased female in a vehicle, identified as Alondra Navarro Trejo, wgi suffered a gunshot wound to her head. Police said she died instantly.

According to police, witnesses identified the shooter as Mendoza-Chavez.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mendoza-Chavez is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833-TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.

You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.

Navarro was with family celebrating her arrival to the United States when she was fatally shot, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Port Arthur Newsmedia.

According to the affidavit, a witness to the shooting had been having issues with an ex-boyfriend, who had been threatening her new boyfriend.

At a gathering, the new boyfriend was getting in his white GMC Sierra truck when a grey GMC Sierra truck identified as Chavez’s parked behind it.

Navarro was asked to sit in the white GMC to help ensure nothing happened to the witness’ boyfriend.

The witness told police Chavez then reportedly pulled up to the other man’s truck and fired into the driver’s side window several times before driving away.

Navarro was found dead in the truck.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. signed a warrant for Chavez’s arrest with a $950,000 bond.

PAPD said Chavez had an address in Groves, and the Groves Police Department assisted in his search. Chavez also has ties in other towns, as well as Mexico, and officials are not ruling out the idea that he fled the country