Fundraiser set up for 22-year-old victim of Monday killing in Port Arthur

A 22-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a Monday homicide that took place before daybreak in Port Arthur.

Alondra Ceja-Navarro died from a gunshot wound in the 4600 block of Alamosa Street in Port Arthur, Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett said.

Port Arthur Police are searching for the man they believe is the shooter, Alejo Mendoza Chavez.

An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a representative of the Port Arthur Police Department said investigators would not be releasing details of the crime scene or possible motive at this time.

Police were called to a shooting at approximately 1:36 a.m. Monday and found the victim dead, according to a news release from police.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the victim was discovered in a vehicle after someone contacted the police station concerning the shooting.

“We are pursuing a suspect now,” Duriso told Port Arthur Newsmedia Monday, adding investigators would try to release a photograph of Chavez.

PAPD, along with Groves Police Department officers and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted an intensive search for the suspect, but he was not located Monday.

A murder warrant has been issued for the arrest of Chavez.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Alondra Ceja-Navarro.