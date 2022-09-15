Caitlyn Elvira Sarai Thomas was born on March 27, 2000, to the parents of Stokley M. Thomas and Darryl Hagger.

She departed her earthly home on September 6, 2022.

Caitlyn was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Shirley Thomas and paternal grandparents Ezekiel and Deloris Hagger.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories, her loving devoted mother Stokley M. Thomas and father Darryl Hagger. Half-siblings Darryl Hagger, Jr. and Jade Hagger of Dallas, Texas. Grandfather Herbert Thomas (Lorretta) of Beaumont. Two uncles, Nathan Thomas (Yvette) of Baytown and Christopher Hagger of Dallas. One Aunt Vanessa Hagger of Dallas. Cousins, Chase Thomas and Chasity Payne (Jeffery) of Nederland, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The memorial service for Caitlyn will be Friday, September 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont, TX.

Funeral services will be held at Mt. Gideon Baptist Church on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Maringouin, LA.

Services under the direction of Wesley’s Funeral Home.

Local services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.