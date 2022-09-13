Document: Woman shot in head was celebrating arrival to U.S.

Alondra Ceja-Navarro was with family celebrating her arrival to the United States when she was fatally shot last week, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Port Arthur Newsmedia.

Ceja-Navarro, 22, was killed at approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 4600 block of Alamosa Street. A preliminary autopsy report from Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett said the woman had been shot in the head.

The Port Arthur Police Department named Alejo Mendeza Chavez as the primary suspect. As of Monday, he remained at large.

According to the affidavit, a witness to the shooting had been having issues with an ex-boyfriend, who had been threatening her new boyfriend.

At the gathering, the new boyfriend was getting in his white GMC Sierra truck when a grey GMC Sierra truck identified as Chavez’s parked behind it.

Ceja-Navarro was asked to go sit in the white GMC to help ensure nothing happened to the witness’ boyfriend.

The witness told police Chavez then reportedly pulled up to the other man’s truck and fired into the driver’s side window several times before driving away.

Ceja-Navarro was found dead in the truck.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. signed a warrant for Chavez’s arrest last week with a $950,000 bond. Should he be taken into custody and post bond, he would be required to wear an ankle monitor and remain in Jefferson County.

PAPD said Chavez had an address in Groves, and the Groves Police Department assisted in the search. Chavez also has ties in other towns, as well as Mexico, and officials are not ruling out the idea that he fled the country.

Anyone with information about the killing or Chavez’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or provide a tip by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.