Group, including son of ‘Pimp C,’ proposes UGK Day celebration in Port Arthur

People from all over could soon be big pimpin’ down in PAT again if a recent proposal for an annual UGK Day is approved by the City of Port Arthur.

Tuesday a project team of nine people, five from Port Arthur, approached council to propose a weekend-long event in December to commemorate the 2012 motion made by then-mayor Deloris “Bobbie” Prince proclaiming UGK Day.

The team includes Chad Butler, Jr., son of Chad “Pimp C” Butler, who was one-half of the Port Arthur-born hip-hop duo that included Bernard “Bun B” Freeman.

Butler Sr. died in 2007. His funeral was held at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur.

Charles Clark III, a museum consultant with Clark and Coleman Museum Consultancy, led the group pitch to council members, which was done through Zoom.

“This group of Port Arthur residents with a mix of other concerned citizens from the culture, not necessarily from Port Arthur, came together in December 2020 to actually discuss the state of cultural affairs in Port Arthur with respect to UGK,” Clark said.

Multidisciplinary artist David Forrest called the formation of the southern rap group Underground Kingz, also known as UGK, “the second greatest thing that’s happened to Port Arthur, Texas since 1992.” He also referenced a mural of the group that was removed in 2011.

“The UGK mural wasn’t just a painting but a claim to fame for Port Arthur. It literally represented a milestone, Forrest said. “But it was destroyed due to not caring about its cultural significance. Since Mardi Gras was taken from us, a celebration day for UGK respectively called UGK Day, we could finally have something monumental that will impact the city with guaranteed revenue for years to come if City Hall takes it seriously and acts accordingly. People of all races all over the world, 18 to 81, celebrate UGK as one of the staple of progressive hip-hop music.”

The group proposed a three-day event that would include music, art and other forms of media.

Forrest said a UGK Day would bring regular as well as “rich and famous fans” from all parts of the world.

“From our experience hanging out with various famous music artists to comedians, actors, athletes and more, they speak of UGK as their favorite music group,” he said. “For Port Arthur that means exposure, tourism, business, free social media coverage, (and) literally thousands to possibly millions of dollars for the city each year.”

Butler spoke on keyword research done on search engine optimization, with three of the most-asked questions regarding the birthplace of UGK, facts on Pimp C, and general inquires about Port Arthur.

“I believe us single-handedly with the support of Port Arthur and UGK Day…I believe we can capitalize on these three things, and also see where it all started,” Butler said.

Mitchell Queen, who assisted in the formation of the group, spoke about attending the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concert in which Bun B headlined.

“As I entered the arena and looked around from stage level, it was surreal to see all the UGK logos,” Queen said. “I looked around and the stadium was filled from bottom to top. Bun had a dressing room with Chad’s name on it to represent him.

“God has led me to be the founder of this legendary group and we are in the top 100 most influential artists of all time. When UGK is mentioned, we receive the utmost respect from our peers in the industry.”

While no action was taken, Mayor Thurman Bartie thanked the committee and said Council would take it under review.