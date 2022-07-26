VIDEO: Port Arthur Police seek burglary suspect who was “nice enough to look into the camera”

Published 12:26 pm Tuesday, July 26, 2022

By PA News

A screen shot from video released by the Port Arthur Police Department.

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a male seen in security video.

On July 15 at approximately 2:30 a.m., the male seen in the security video committed a burglary/criminal mischief at a residence near 22nd Street and B Avenue.

“He was nice enough to look into the camera for us, any help identifying him would be appreciated,” a PAPD release said.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, call the Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624 or Detective Thomas at 409-983-8639.

If you know this suspect’s identity or have any other information on this or any other crime, call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

You won’t be asked your name and you may be eligible for a CASH reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

MORE COVERAGE: Police respond to man pointing gun in Port Arthur, leading to arrest, narcotics and cash.

