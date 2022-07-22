Prosecution, defense rest; closing arguments next in Luis Torres intoxication manslaughter case

BEAUMONT — The prosecution and defense rested Friday morning in the intoxication manslaughter case of Luis Torres.

Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham said closing arguments would begin at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The case is being heard in Judge John Stevens’ court.

Torres, 20, of Port Arthur is on trial in the intoxication manslaughter death of 23-year-old Beaumont Police Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell.

On Aug. 9, 2020, Yarbrough-Powell and then 28-year-old Officer Gabriel Fells were traveling northbound on Cardinal Drive near the Texas 347 overpass when a wrong way driver not using headlights struck them head-on.

Yarbrough-Powell died at the scene, and Fells suffered severe injuries.

Police said Torres was driving without a license and was believed to be highly intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .296.

