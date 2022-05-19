Lee Etta Daniels, 85, of Port Arthur passed on Thursday, May 05, 2022 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Born to Rev. Wesley Harris Sr. and Gertrude Walker Harris in Bordelonville, Louisiana on December 10, 1936, she resided in Port Arthur, Texas since early childhood.

Lee Etta was a 1955 graduate of Lincoln High School, a graduate of Prairie View A&M College, Texas Southern University of Physical Therapy-St. Mary Hospital, Port Arthur, Texas, and The School of Physical Therapy-The University of Texas Medical Branch (Galveston).

In her professional career she served as Chief of Department at Shriners Burn Institute, Galveston, Texas; director of Physical Therapy-St. Mary Hospital, Port Arthur, Texas and also headed the Physical Therapy Department at Hughen School, Port Arthur, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn Daniels, Sr.; sister, Beulah Benjamin; and two brothers, Loston Harris and Albert Harris.

She is survived by her son Wilburn Daniels, Jr. (Margaret) of Euless, Texas; granddaughter Tyalian Anetta Fontenot of Houston, Texas; grandson Wilburn Devon Daniels III of Fort Worth, Texas; granddaughter Whitney Lois Janelle Daniels of Arlington, Texas; great-granddaughter Brooklyn Sarai Fontenot of Houston, Texas; brother Wesley Harris Jr. (Lorraine) of Port Arthur, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.