CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — When my ducks were in a row

Someone at random remarked that it is good to have one’s ducks all in a row.

By the end of the day, someone had given me duck eggs. She said they looked like stones.

They were pretty as a picture, very large and rich. I did some research to learn the white is extra clear and people love them to bake.

Mine were all used — and enjoyed — as breakfast eggs.

It’s a grape “must have” – Italian Cheese Dressing is marked as sweet, with white vinegar and Parmigiano Reggiano. It sure was sweet, and I looked to see the main ingredient is concentrated grape must. I just don’t think we’re used to that around here. But we should be. Cardini salad dressing “Modena Italia 1641” is a light Italian cheese dressing suited to arranged salads as well as sauces. Let’s talk pasta salad. And tacos, potatoes, etc. All. Summer. Long.

Festive — “Love the flavor, love the crunch,” says Darragh and lots of other fans at feelfestive.com. They’re chickpeas or “garbanzo halves” in little packets for people with nut or gluten allergies and people wanting a more healthy snack option that’s just short of addictive. Kids will crave them for lunch boxes and they make truly fun salad and rice and noodle bowl toppers. Flavors include sea salt, ranch, honey bbq, and the like. Love ‘em all.

Cask & Kettle Hard Coffee & Cider Cocktails could have fooled me. Lots of coffees are “infused” with the flavor of liquor. These guys say it like this: “Yep – the booze is in there.” These very potent k-pods can brew a hot cocktail in your coffee machine or just pour out the contents over ice if you don’t have a machine. Either way, flavor combos such as Irish, Hot Blonde, Spiked Dry Cider and Mint Patty Coffee are going to wow you and your friends. Learn more caskandkettleusa.com.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie who would love to hear from readers. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.