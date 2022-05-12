Pleasure Island fishing contest, cleanup event this month

The 4th annual Pleasure Island North Levee Fishing Contest and Cleanup is scheduled for May 21 from 7-11 a.m.

The event is free to the public.

Registration begins at 7 a.m., with an 11:30 a.m. at S.A.L.T. Club. There will also be food, drinks, door prizes and awards.

The contest will abide by TPW rules, and no boats are allowed. Fishing will be for speckled trout, redfish and flounder.

For more information, call 409-693-9872.