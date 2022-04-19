PHOTO FEATURE — Tekoa students earn FEMA certifications

Published 12:22 am Tuesday, April 19, 2022

By PA News

(Courtesy photo)

Tekoa Academy STEM School recently presented 37 students with FEMA certifications and transcripts for completing the first set of basic courses offered by FEMA’s Emergency Management Institute. Schools officials said Tekoa joined a shortlist of schools across the nation as only three in the U.S. had been identified with a concentration in Emergency Management – Homeland Security. In 2016, Tekoa Academy executed a hurricane disaster field exercise that included a college and career pilot maritime course, in which two students upon graduation were hired to serve as deckhands on a barge in Baytown.

