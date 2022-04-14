Nederland’s planned expanded downtown business district includes new landscaping

NEDERLAND — The plan for revitalization and expansion of Nederland’s downtown area will see some added curb appeal courtesy of a grant.

Nederland Economic Development Corporation is one of 13 non-profit organizations to be awarded a grant as part of the 2022 Environmental Champions Initiative. Port Arthur LNG teamed up with Port Arthur Newsmedia to launch the initiative where $55,000 in funds was dispersed among the recipients.

Kay DeCuir, executive director of the Nederland EDC, said the grant would go toward new landscaping and trees to be planted at what will be business cottages.

But there’s work to be done before the landscaping can be done and the trees planted.

Last year the NEDC acquired three pieces of property on Atlanta Avenue and one on Twin City Highway. The goal is to demo the properties as the structures are not habitable, DeCuir said.

The next step will be building the retail cottages to expand the downtown shopping district.

Each cottage will later be sold. DeCuir said there are specific stipulations on the sale.

“The grant will help us plant new trees around the new businesses and add landscaping around the new cottages,” she said.

Currently the NEDC has heard from people expressing interest in three of the to-be-constructed buildings.

She envisions the landscaping to be a welcoming environment that will add curb appeal to each of the cottages.

“(The trees and landscaping) will add to the atmosphere and appeal of the cottages and new construction,” she said.

The Nederland City Council approved the EDC-funded demolitions this month.

