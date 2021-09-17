City Council gives final approval to Nederland EDC’s latest $400K downtown project

NEDERLAND — The city council gave final approval Thursday evening to a $400,000 plan for continued Downtown Nederland redevelopment.

This week was the second of two approval votes needed by the Nederland Economic Development Corporation to pursue purchasing homes at 1131 Atlanta Avenue, 1125 Atlanta Avenue and 1119 Atlanta Avenue, as well as Irene’s Lounge at 147 North Twin City Highway.

City Manager Chris Duque told council members the purchases, which are a block south of Boston Avenue in the city’s retail district, are part of the EDC’s town square project.

He said Executive Director Kay DeCuir detailed EDC plans to the Council, saying the intent is to demolish these structures or sell and relocate the existing homes.

The City Council seemed satisfied with the plan as there were no questions raised to DeCuir on Thursday or discussion had before the final approval vote.

Mayor Don Albanese previously told Port Arthur Newsmedia the effort is similar to others led by the Nederland EDC turning older buildings and places into fresh economic engines and greater retail options.

“These old houses have been there for 50 or 60 years,” Albanese, also a member of the Nederland EDC board, said. “We’re just looking into the prospects. There are a lot of things that have to be considered like the old galvanized water lines that are under there. They probably have aluminum wiring that probably won’t pass code.

“We would like to get it, redevelop it and put something in there that is more feasible and profitable for the city.”

Albanese said the area around Atlanta Avenue is already zoned light commercial, creating easier avenues for developers’ intentions.

According to Albanese, the Nederland Economic Development Corporation likes the idea of expanding the Boston Avenue Downtown area through the development of Atlanta Avenue, creating more foot traffic and a greater reason for destination shopping.

