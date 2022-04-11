CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Enjoy these honeys, sprinkles and rule breakers

Bees work so hard. But don’t feel guilty enjoying their labor.

Plant natives to keep the bees busy, and consider these options in honey news:

Runamok is maple famous and now this Vermont company is sweet on honey. My favorite adventures are with peppers and listen to these options: Chipotle Morita Infused, Chile de Arbol Infused and Szechuan Peppercorn Infused.

These title-specific names hint at what you are getting in for so now it’s time to get creative. Roasted nuts, fried chicken and broccoli have gotten my hot and sweet endorsement.

Visit runamokhoney.com to learn more.

Tea Honey – A dear friend likes honey in his tea and he flipped when he saw Adagiobees raw honey collection samplers.

Golden hues from Manuka and Rooibos to fruit tisanes and garden herbs beckoned. He went straight for the Tupelo. From mild to earthy, fruity to floral, these bees have been working it.

Just a little bit of honey makes a cup sweeter. Go natural at with adagio.com.

Sprinkles – Do you have a sprinkle collection? Is it… dated?

As color trends, shapes and expiration dates change, consider what’s on your nibbles. I saw a trendy cupcake dispensary, as in a vending machine, that stocked beauties.

You can make your own with help from Wilson and the Pastel Egg Sprinkles Mix. Just looking at these treasures makes you think of little kids posing with baskets. Visit wilton.com, where it suggests these are also attractive for baby shower treats.

Sweet Diane’s Granola is so good it doesn’t really need all the inspirational quotes on the package, but I like them anyway. “Healthy Eating Happy Life” and “Food is Joy” is not so subliminal messaging on resealable packages in flavors such as orange cranberry reminding you that eating healthy is not a chore.

If you’ve been getting your granola in squashed bars from the bottom of your bag, get clean again with plant-based comfort foods from Sweet Diane’s.

Organic rolled oats, pecans and maple syrup are the kind of ingredients you’ll find in these bags. Learn more at sweetdianes.com.

Sweet Snack Saves Water – Watermelon Seeds, dates, oats, maple syrup and other fruits make Forca Foods Energy Bites stand out. Vegan stuff is environmentally friendly and energizing. Keep some in your desk drawer. Visit forcafoods.com.

Rule Breaker – If the phrase “plant-based” doesn’t get you in snack mode, skip to “deliciously soft-baked strawberry shortcake.”

Bottlecap-sized bites are delish and if you can keep to the 3-to-a-serving suggestion, you’ve got 100 calories of good stuff. This is a limited edition from rulebreakersnacks.com.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie who is all honeyed up for spring. Share your foodie experiences with her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.