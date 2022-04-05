CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Culinary quote are blessings for the soul

When good food is linked to nourishment for the soul, a prayer and a blessing, we are getting back to basics.

There was a time when a whole family set out to gather the grains for their daily bread and cast a net to get fish on their table.

A book of thoughts on this matter includes some written before dinner while driving to a window to pay for a plastic box of … what have you.

“A Chef’s Book of Favorite Culinary Quotations: An Inspired Collection for Those Who Love to Cook and Those Who Love to Eat” is small and hugely full of wisdom.

You could keep it by your table to reference in prayer or toasting meaningful occasions.

The quotes collect us and recall a gratitude for those who make the food and enjoy it.

They haven’t left out the humor. Please enjoy these with me:

“The preparation, cooking and eating of food is a sacrament. Treating it as such has the potential to elevate the quality of our daily lives like nothing else.” – Karen Page & Andrew Dornenberg

“Cooking is like love; It should be entered into with abandon or not at all.” – Harriet Van Horne

“Fish, to taste right, must swim three times: in water, in butter and in wine.” – Polish Proverb

“I come from a family where gravy is considered a beverage.” – Erma Bombeck

“The only two things I don’t eat for breakfast are lunch and dinner.” – Unknown

Dill Pickle Lentils? Just think of the pitch meeting Farver Farms of Montana had to create excitement for little ol’ lentils. I’m glad they nailed it.

These guys have main dish ideas, but I’m talkin’ about Lentil Crunchers, crispy tidbits in hickory, dill pickle, and chipotle ranch.

Salty little guys crunch up eggs, salads and my peanut butter snacks. You can only get more crazy your experiments.

Just think of the pitch meeting the creators had. Learn more at farverfarms.com.

Olive&Linen – Imagine moms working from home and their work is weaving lush, fringed towels.

Imagine these women in Turkey are creating such beautiful cloths that women in America are considering re-doing their kitchens to feature these towels at café curtains. Go, Olive&Linen, a company germinated from a mother tired of bulky wash loads.

Benefits of Turkish towels for bath and beyond are many. I’ve never experienced such soft, thin towels that rise to the task, looking glamorous all the way.

Large bath towels have subtle loops for quicker drying and elegant display. Learn more at oliveandlinen.com.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie who strives for mindful eating with tiny forks. Share your culinary adventures with her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.