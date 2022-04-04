1 arrested, gun recovered during Port Arthur game room burglary

Published 10:22 am Monday, April 4, 2022

By PA News

At approximately 2:12 a.m. Monday, Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to 3433 Twin City Highway in reference to an alarm.

UPDATED COVERAGE: Police release suspect’s name, details on who is at-large. 

Officers were advised two suspects were seen inside KC’s Game Room via security cameras and at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and a foot chase ensued, police said.

Officer Wendy Billiot announced one of the suspects was caught and arrested for burglary of a building.

A firearm was also recovered, she said.

The other suspect, identified by officers, was unable to be located.

Police did not initially release the name of the arrested suspect or a description of the person who evaded arrest.

