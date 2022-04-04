Game room burglary leads to 1 arrest, 2nd suspect sought

Published 2:03 pm Monday, April 4, 2022

By PA News

The early morning burglary of a game room led to the arrest of one man and the search for a second suspect.

Port Arthur Police were alerted to the burglary after an alarm was tripped at approximately 2:12 a.m. Monday at KC’s Game Room, 3433 Twin City Hwy.

Security camera footage reportedly showed two people inside and at least one of the individuals with a handgun, according to a news release from PAPD.

Officers arrived within two minutes.

Det. Mike Hebert said both suspects fled as police arrived, and an officer was able to catch one of the suspects.

A second suspect was identified by officers but was unable to be located.

Police arrested 28-year-old Jabbar Alexander Bell, a transient. Bond was set at $7,500, according to information from the county jail.

Hebert said authorities have identified a person of interest in relation to the second suspect.

