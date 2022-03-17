Theresa Coleman, 86, of Port Arthur, TX died Monday, March 14, 2022 at The Medical Center of SETX.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Port Arthur, and was a caretaker and homemaker.

She married Herbert Coleman on March 22, 1952 to this union nine children were born.

She was an active member of The Rosary Club and Legion of Mary at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by Herbert Coleman, Sarah Arceneaux, Catherine Lane, Marie Jones, Charles Rudolph Chorm, Philip Chorm; mother, Jennie Richard and father, Wilbur Chorm.

Her survivors include: sister, Mary Reed of Port Arthur; children, John Coleman (Carline), Anthony Coleman (Dean), Michael Coleman (Melanie), Ronald Coleman, Peter Coleman (Brenda), Patricia White (Elton), Terrance Coleman (Bobbi), Tiffany Coleman (Carlo); 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave., Port Arthur, TX, with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.