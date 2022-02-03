Port Neches-Groves releases football schedule for 2022
Published 9:47 am Thursday, February 3, 2022
The Port Neches-Groves Indians released their schedule for the 2022 season.
Week 1: *Memorial
Week 2: *Beaumont United
Week 3: *West Orange
Week 4: Bye
Week 5: Fort Bend Marshall
Week 6: Texas City
Week 7: Fort Bend Willowridge
Week 8: Dayton
Week 9: Santa Fe
Week 10: Nederland (Mid County Madness)
Week 11: Galena Park
* Non-district games
Home games are bold
Check back for times.
