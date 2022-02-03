Port Neches-Groves releases football schedule for 2022

Published 9:47 am Thursday, February 3, 2022

By Chris Moore

Indian Spirit Carter Collins fans the smoke before the football team's entrance. (Chris Moore/The News)

The Port Neches-Groves Indians released their schedule for the 2022 season.

Week 1: *Memorial

Week 2: *Beaumont United

Week 3: *West Orange

Week 4:  Bye

Week 5: Fort Bend Marshall

Week 6: Texas City

Week 7: Fort Bend Willowridge

Week 8: Dayton

Week 9: Santa Fe

Week 10: Nederland (Mid County Madness)

Week 11: Galena Park

* Non-district games

Home games are bold

Check back for times.

RELATED: See who Nederland and Memorial will play this season.

More BREAKING NEWS

Port Arthur Police identify 82-year-old man found dead Thursday morning

140 new COVID cases diagnosed in Port Arthur & Mid County on Thursday

Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl, ending former PNG standout Blake Bost’s starting bid

Port Arthur Health Department providing extended vaccination clinic hours, booster shot access

Print Article