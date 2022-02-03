REALIGNMENT — See who PNG, Nederland, Memorial will play next season

The University Interscholastic League released the district realignment for all high schools Thursday.

Port Neches-Groves and Nederland football programs will join Region III District 9 5A-Division II, along with Dayton, Fort Bend Marshall, Fort Bend Willowridge, Galena Park, Santa Fe and Texas City.

Memorial will add Crosby and Barbers Hill to the schedule as both schools opted to moved up to 5A-Division I for the next school year.

The Titans will also play Baytown Goose Creek Memorial, Baytown Lee, Baytown Sterling, Humble Kingwood Park, La Porte, New Caney Porter in District 8.

