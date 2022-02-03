REALIGNMENT — See who PNG, Nederland, Memorial will play next season

Published 9:10 am Thursday, February 3, 2022

By Chris Moore

The University Interscholastic League released the district realignment for all high schools Thursday.

Port Neches-Groves and Nederland football programs will join Region III District 9 5A-Division II, along with Dayton, Fort Bend Marshall, Fort Bend Willowridge, Galena Park, Santa Fe and Texas City.

Memorial will add Crosby and Barbers Hill to the schedule as both schools opted to moved up to 5A-Division I for the next school year.

The Titans will also play Baytown Goose Creek Memorial, Baytown Lee, Baytown Sterling, Humble Kingwood Park, La Porte, New Caney Porter in District 8.

ICYMI: Todd Dodge details what his role is in search for next Port Neches-Groves coach/AD

More High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves releases football schedule for 2022

Five Titans join the National Signing Day fun, talk of next steps

Mid County’s Tate Sandell, Jaice Beck talk about playing football at colleges of their choice

Todd Dodge details what his role is in search for next Port Neches-Groves coach/AD

Print Article