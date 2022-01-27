Port Arthur woman stabbed near the face; arrest made

On Wednesday at approximately 11:21 p.m., Port Arthur Police Officers responded to the 3300 block of 6th St. in reference to a stabbing that just occurred.

Officers arrived on scene and located a female outside the residence who was bleeding from her facial area.

While on scene, witnesses advised the person who stabbed the victim was inside the residence.

Officers then located and detained a suspect.

Investigation revealed the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical when the suspect retrieved a knife and preceded to cut the victim multiple times.

The suspect was arrested on scene and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Although the arrest is public record, Port Arthur Police are not releasing the name of the suspect. A reason for withholding the name was not given.

According to Jefferson County Jail records, Port Arthur Police booked a suspect, Brittany Shante Hayes, 28, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday. Police have not confirmed if Hayes is the person connected to this case.

This stabbing is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.