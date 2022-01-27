Port Arthur Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
Published 10:29 am Thursday, January 27, 2022
Police say no one was injured Wednesday night following a shooting at a Port Arthur apartment complex.
Officers were called to Farnham Park Apartments on Turtle Creek Drive at approximately 8 p.m. in reference to a deadly conduct concern.
On scene, officers found a residence had been shot at. While someone was inside at the time, no injuries were reported.
The shooting is under investigation.
