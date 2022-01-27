Port Arthur Police investigating shooting at apartment complex

Police say no one was injured Wednesday night following a shooting at a Port Arthur apartment complex.

Officers were called to Farnham Park Apartments on Turtle Creek Drive at approximately 8 p.m. in reference to a deadly conduct concern.

On scene, officers found a residence had been shot at. While someone was inside at the time, no injuries were reported.

The shooting is under investigation.

