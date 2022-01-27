Body found outside Port Arthur game room
Published 10:46 am Thursday, January 27, 2022
Port Arthur Police are investigating the discovery of a found outside a local game room Thursday morning.
According to Det. Sadie Guedry, officers were called at approximately 6:30 a.m. in reference to someone sleeping on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of 9th Avenue.
On arrival, officers discovered the body of a man.
No other information was available as of Thursday morning.
The incident, including cause of death, is under investigation.
