Body found outside Port Arthur game room

Published 10:46 am Thursday, January 27, 2022

By PA News

A body was found Thursday morning in front of a game room on 9th Avenue. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Port Arthur Police are investigating the discovery of a found outside a local game room Thursday morning.

According to Det. Sadie Guedry, officers were called at approximately 6:30 a.m. in reference to someone sleeping on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of 9th Avenue.

On arrival, officers discovered the body of a man.

No other information was available as of Thursday morning.

The incident, including cause of death, is under investigation.

