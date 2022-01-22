Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 3-9
Published 12:18 am Saturday, January 22, 2022
Nederland Police arrested the following individuals between Jan. 3 and Jan. 9:
- Larry Nunez, 39, evading arrest/detention
- Dylan McGuire, 20, possession of a controlled substance
- Billie Isbell, 42, possession of a controlled substance
Nederland Police responded to the following calls between Jan. 3 and Jan. 9:
Monday, January 3:
- Officer Verdine arrested a subject for evading arrest / detention in the 2300 block of Detroit.
- Officer Verdine found a subject to be in possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of Detroit.
- A complainant reported to Officer Cogbill a theft in the 1900 block of Bourque Road.
- A complainant reported to Officer Cogbill criminal mischief in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A complainant reported to Officer Cogbill credit card or debit card abuse in the 3000 block of Gary.
- A complainant reported to Officer Smith theft in the 1300 block of N Twin City Highway.
- A complainant reported to Officer Champeaux a theft in the 3500 block of Highway 365.
- A complainant reported to Officer Champeaux a theft in the 1500 block of S 15th Street.
- A complainant reported to Officer Guidry assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 200 block of S 5th Street.
Tuesday, January 4:
- A complainant reported to Officer King harassment in the 1400 block of Boston.
- A complainant reported to officer Halfin a death in the 600 block of N 9th Street.
- A complainant reported to Officer Arceneaux found property near Nederland Avenue and 16th Street.
Wednesday, January 5:
- A complainant reported to Officer Halfin a terroristic threat in the 3000 block of Gary.
- A complainant reported to officer Cogbill criminal mischief in the 1500 block of Atlanta.
- A complainant reported to Officer Verdine assault offensive touch- family violence in the 1100 block of Luling.
Thursday, January 6:
- A complainant reported to Officer Arceneaux a burglary of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Highway 69.
- A complainant reported to Officer Halfin assault by threat -family violence in the 1700 block of Helena.
- A complainant reported to Officer Oge assault offensive touch -family violence in the 700 block of Boston.
- Officer Verdie arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance in the 3700 block of Highway 365.
- A complainant reported to Officer Verdine criminal mischief in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A complainant reported to Officer Oge arson in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
Friday, January 7:
- A complainant reported to Officer Washburn criminal mischief in the 200 block of N 17th Street.
- A complainant reported to Officer King theft of services in the 200 block of Atlanta.
- A complainant reported to Sergeant Romero a death in the 200 block of N 34th Street.
- Officer Perriraz found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 1000 block of Avenue H.
- Officer King took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
Saturday, January 8:
- A complainant reported to Officer Bell a runaway in the 2600 block of Avenue G.
Sunday, January 9:
- A complainant reported to Officer Bell assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Officer Collins arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
- Officer Collins found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
- A complainant reported to Officer Perriraz a theft in the 1100 block of N Twin City Highway.
- Officer King arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated / open alcohol container in the 900 block of N Twin City Highway.