Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Jan. 10-16

Published 12:22 am Friday, January 21, 2022

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests between Jan. 10 and Jan. 16:

  • Stephen Nelson, 40, evading arrest/detention
  • Galen Stutes, 47, possession of a controlled substance
  • Emily Wyble, 27, driving while intoxicated w/open alc. container
  • Michelle Lachausse, 28, public intoxication

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16:

Jan. 10

  • A person was arrested for evading arrest/detention in the 1800 block of FM 365.
  • A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Dallas.
  • An assault was reported in the 800 block of Wagner.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jan. 11

  • No reports.

Jan. 12

  • No reports.

Jan. 13

  • Violation of a protective order was reported in the 900 block of Montrose.

Jan. 14

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of MacArthur.

Jan. 15

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container in the 1000 block of Sun.

Jan. 16

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2500 block of Magnolia.
  • A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Montgomery.

More News Main

3 arrests, weapons discovery follow overnight traffic stop in Port Arthur

Commissioners OK Mid County inmate housing credits

Fight over thermostat leads to fight, victim loses 2 teeth

Bob Hope School bringing politicians, community leaders in to honor School Choice Week

Print Article