Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Jan. 10-16
Published 12:22 am Friday, January 21, 2022
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests between Jan. 10 and Jan. 16:
- Stephen Nelson, 40, evading arrest/detention
- Galen Stutes, 47, possession of a controlled substance
- Emily Wyble, 27, driving while intoxicated w/open alc. container
- Michelle Lachausse, 28, public intoxication
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16:
Jan. 10
- A person was arrested for evading arrest/detention in the 1800 block of FM 365.
- A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Dallas.
- An assault was reported in the 800 block of Wagner.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.
Jan. 11
- No reports.
Jan. 12
- No reports.
Jan. 13
- Violation of a protective order was reported in the 900 block of Montrose.
Jan. 14
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of MacArthur.
Jan. 15
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container in the 1000 block of Sun.
Jan. 16
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2500 block of Magnolia.
- A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Montgomery.