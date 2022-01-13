Willie Mae Mosely Fonteno, 96, departed this earth on Saturday, January 8, 2022 with her daughters beside her.

Homegoing services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 821 Freeman Ave., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will begin at 9am until service time. I

nterment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.