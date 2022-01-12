PHOTO GALLERY — Groves welcomes Pizza Artista and plenty of fun times

GROVES — The Groves Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Pizza Artista Tuesday.

The eatery provided food and beverages for all in attendance as owner George Geisel cut the ceremonial ribbon.

Pizza Artista, which is located at 3814 Main Avenue, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

