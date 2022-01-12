PHOTO GALLERY — Groves welcomes Pizza Artista and plenty of fun times

Published 12:26 am Wednesday, January 12, 2022

By Chris Moore

GROVES — The Groves Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Pizza Artista Tuesday.

The eatery provided food and beverages for all in attendance as owner George Geisel cut the ceremonial ribbon.

Pizza Artista, which is located at 3814 Main Avenue, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

READ MORE: George Geisel bringing gourmet take to Groves with Pizza Artista.

More News Main

SEE IT: Port Neches-Groves ISD updates elementary school & administration building construction

Nederland Police looking to overhaul body-camera equipment

Best of Both Worlds brings together zydeco and blues for Port Arthur festival

PHOTO FEATURED — PNGISD celebrates School Board Appreciation Month

Print Article