Ms. Kaylie Nicole Broussard, 24, of Port Arthur, TX, passed Friday December 10th, 2021.

She was a 2015 graduate of Memorial High School and employed with KT Maintenance.

Kaylie Nicole Broussard is survived by her mother Erica Broussard and her two lovely children, Ja’Sani and Jy’Riah Ceasar; her sister, Jaycie Broussard, one brother Ja’Kobi Broussard; her grandparents, Louise Hanchett and Fay Broussard; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church, 549 W. Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.