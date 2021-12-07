Port Arthur Police make early morning arrest following sexual assault report

Published 7:17 am Tuesday, December 7, 2021

By PA News

Port Arthur Police arrested a suspect early this morning following a reported sexual assault.

Sgt. Shawn Henry said authorities responded to the 4500 block Dryden Road at 4:14 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a disturbance.

During the course of the investigation, according to Henry, officers determined a sexual assault took place and a suspect returned to the area.

“The suspect was arrested and taken to Jefferson County Correctional Facility for booking on the charge,” Henry said, adding Criminal Investigation Division detectives were leading the investigation.

Information on the suspect’s name, official charge and hometown were not initially released.

Port Arthur Police have not released any information about the alleged crime.

More News

TAKE A LOOK AROUND — Neighborhood Veterinary Centers prepares massive Mid County grand opening

Cousin of woman found dead on Pleasure Island: “I’m going to be her voice”

Nederland City Council weighs in on Jack Brooks Regional Airport development incentive package

INDICTMENT: Port Neches man connected to 500 pounds plus of stolen electrical copper wire

Print Article