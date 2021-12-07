Authorities release information about man charged with Port Arthur sexual assault

Authorities have released the name of a man arrested Tuesday morning and linked to a sexual assault in Port Arthur.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office inmate records, Oscar Torres Castillo is charged with sexual assault, and a protective order has been placed on him.

The 50-year-old Castillo was booked by the Port Arthur Police Department at 5:58 a.m. Tuesday.

There is no bond information posted, according to jail records.

Port Arthur Police Sgt. Shawn Henry said authorities responded to the 4500 block Dryden Road at 4:14 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a disturbance.

During the course of the investigation, according to Henry, officers determined a sexual assault took place and a suspect returned to the area.

Authorities named Castillo as the suspect.

“The suspect was arrested and taken to Jefferson County Correctional Facility for booking on the charge,” Henry said, adding Criminal Investigation Division detectives were leading the investigation.

Port Arthur Police have not released any additional information about the alleged crime.