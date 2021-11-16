2 days, 2 homes in Port Arthur victimized with gunfire

For the second straight day, Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting that left a neighborhood home riddled with bullets.

At approximately 11 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 3400 block of 7th Street in reference to gunshots.

Sgt. Brian Jordon said arriving officers discovered the home struck several times by gunfire.

None of the occupants were injured.

According to Jordon, “I.D. Technicians have processed the scene of the crime, and there are several possible suspects that have been identified.”

Multiple gunshots strike couple’s home while they were sleeping

Gunshots rang out before dawn Sunday in Port Arthur, police say, leading to a deadly conduct investigation and a startled sleeping couple.

Port Arthur Police officers responded to the 600 block of Houston Avenue after several gunshots were fired at approximately 3:49 a.m. Sunday

“While out investigating the gunfire, a call was received at (225 5th St.), a block away from the initial call, in reference to a home being struck by possible bullets,” a PAPD release said.

“Once officers arrived and began investigating at the home, it was discovered that it had been struck three times by bullets.”

Authorities said the home’s occupants — a man and his wife asleep — were not injured.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting.