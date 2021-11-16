UPDATE: Armed Port Arthur carjacking believed to be random

Police are searching for three men who carjacked a Port Arthur resident sitting in his vehicle in his driveway.

The victim was on a cell phone just before 10 p.m. Sunday outside a home in the 4200 block of 36th Street when two men wearing masks and armed with handguns opened his car door and demanded he get out. The victim had a shotgun in the vehicle at the time and it too was stolen, Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert said.

The victim’s vehicle is a black 2016 Toyota Camry with Texas plates LNH 1644.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model, dark colored Honda Pilot or CRV.

The suspects were masked — one wearing green and the other with white and yellow stitching. The third suspect stayed with the Honda so there was no description available Monday.

The victim was not injured.

Hebert said police believe this was a random crime and the victim does not know the suspects.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case.

People with information about this crime can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS. You won’t be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.