POLICE: Alcohol believed factor in head-on crash that kills 2

BEAUMONT — On Sunday at 2:13 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 2400 block of South Martin Luther King in reference to a major crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet truck was traveling north in the southbound lanes in the 2400 block of South MLK.

At that time, the truck crashed into a Nissan Altima head on.

The driver of the Altima was pronounced deceased on scene and the passenger was taken to the hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Detectives are continuing the investigation, and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash.

Beaumont Police are expected to release further information Monday morning.