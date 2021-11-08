Police release names of 2 19-year-olds killed in head-on crash

Authorities, on Monday morning, released the names of the teenagers killed in a violent head-on collision before daybreak Sunday.

Beaumont Police said the victims involved in the deadly crash in the 2400 block of South MLK are identified as Clyde Thompson, 19, and Tonysha Lashay Smith, 19.

On Sunday at 2:13 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the location in reference to a major crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet truck was traveling north in the southbound lanes in the 2400 block of South MLK.

At that time, the truck crashed into a Nissan Altima head on.

The driver of the Altima, Thompson, was pronounced deceased on scene and the passenger, Smith, was taken to the hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the black Chevrolet truck is in the hospital being treated and charges are pending.

The investigation is on-going.

Alcohol is believed a factor in the crash, police said.