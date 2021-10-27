CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — No Cow has pumpkin update

There was a young man who sold reptiles from his parent’s basement and could not spell chocolate. But now he’s founder and CEO of No Cow protein bars, which come in Pumpkin Pie, Maple, Cookies ‘n Cream and Blueberry Cobbler.

Dairy-free with 21 or 22 grams of plant protein and 1 gram of sugar, I think these have a good flavor and texture.

I’ve been breaking these in half to share with my husband for work-day coffee treats.

No Cow. No Bull, No Whey! Is the creator’s motto and the Chocolate Fudge Brownie bar is spelled perfectly.

Catch this health-wise entrepreneur and his other flavors at nocow.com .

My lunch box is a soap box

If you don’t already love Ecolunchbox sets with the pear logo, then I’ll bet you’ve seen them at fancy markets.

Stainless steel and silicone variations are attractive and sure to inspire a meal of healthy veggie sticks, nuts, etc. to nourish and fuel your day.

They are pricy when compared to toss-out options, but hey, sustainability is what they’re going for. Totally worth it.

I tend to keep a gasketed dish in my purse on travels for unexpected culinary finds that come my way. I used to be a little shy to pull it out, but people began admiring my tin and, hopefully, I’ve encouraged others and saved some trees and bags in the process. Learn more at ecolunchbox.com .

I can’t wait to be packing my new Bento Wet Box with fall flavors. The round cover is so shiny you could check your makeup after you dine.

It’s leak-proof with a “unique soft-close latch and silicone gasket.” It makes me feel like I’ve made a lot of good choices for the day.

Ella’s Flats

Sesame, hemp, caraway, cumin and everything are some Ella’s Flats crackers varieties that make me salivate just by looking at the packages.

Alone could be the best way to savor these seedy treats. But dipping them in eggs is a winner for breakfast.

Peanut butter tops them as a snack. Sure I can see them in salads and with bits of ham and cheese. Ella encourages us to love what we eat. Reading up on her at ellasflats.com , I found a suggestion I maybe wouldn’t have thought of … sprinkle crushed bits on ice cream.

Ultimate Knife Grip

If you’re a cut up who doesn’t want to get cut up, get a grip with Ultimate Knife Grip. A magnet keeps a food-grade strap of polymer over the non-business side of your blade so you fingers can grip better and slip less.

Hand wash this little ergonomic tool designed for the “Chef Pinch Grip.” Then go ahead and chop, slice and dice.

Shirley-Tempting Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale puts me in a good mood. My daughter and I always enjoyed it at Christmas, and not again until the next year. Reed’s Real Ginger Ale now has Shirley Tempting and Transfusion that make a sparkling drink a regular treat.

Don’t wait for a holiday, try an original, classic, grape, etc. right now. Pop a can for a straight up non-alcoholic refresher or get creative with your own mocktail or adult cocktail.

Be very cool with ideas from drinkreeds.com .