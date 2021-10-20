Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Oct. 11-17
Published 12:26 am Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17:
- Dawn Lane, 56, possession of controlled substance
- Derrick Meadows, 37, possession of controlled substance
- Victor Pastrana Jr., 27, assault
- Roosevelt Garza, 37, driving while intoxicated, 3rd or more
- Juan Espinoza Lara, 47, driving while intoxicated/open alc. container
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17:
Oct. 11
- Two people were arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of Merriman.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 900 block of Lee.
Oct. 12
- An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Greenwillow.
Oct. 13
- No reports.
Oct. 14
- An information report was completed in the 1200 block of Port Neches Avenue.
Oct. 15
- A person was arrested for assault in the 2300 block of Nall.
Oct. 16
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated third or more in the 1900 block of Nall.
Oct. 17
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alc. container in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- An assault was reported assault in the 1100 block of Washington.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of Lee.