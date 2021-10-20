Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Oct. 11-17

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17:

  • Dawn Lane, 56, possession of controlled substance
  • Derrick Meadows, 37, possession of controlled substance
  • Victor Pastrana Jr., 27, assault
  • Roosevelt Garza, 37, driving while intoxicated, 3rd or more
  • Juan Espinoza Lara, 47, driving while intoxicated/open alc. container

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17:

Oct. 11

  • Two people were arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of Merriman.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 900 block of Lee.

Oct. 12

  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Greenwillow.

Oct. 13

  • No reports.

Oct. 14

  • An information report was completed in the 1200 block of Port Neches Avenue.

Oct. 15

  • A person was arrested for assault in the 2300 block of Nall.

Oct. 16

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated third or more in the 1900 block of Nall.

Oct. 17

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alc. container in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • An assault was reported assault in the 1100 block of Washington.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of Lee.

