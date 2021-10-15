Coyal Marvin Kennerson (Kennedy) was born August 11, 1951 in Opelousas, LA; went to be with the Lord while at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Coyal was born to Ollie Kennerson and Martha Virgie Richard.

At age 7 the family moved to Port Arthur, TX where he attended Lincoln High School and played basketball.

It was during his high school days that his friends nicknamed him Kennedy due to his likeness.

He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps.

Coyal worked numerous jobs: a mattress company, oil refinery, construction.

His passion was long haul trucking until he quit due to health reasons.

Coyal was extremely intelligent.

When he lived at home in Port Arthur at nights you could find him reading the encyclopedia from A-Z cover to cover.

He could talk to you about anything.

He was reserved until you got to know him and saw the humorous side of him.

Coyal was always impeccably dressed which instilled in him a life-long appreciation for the finer things and the ethic to take the best care of what he had.

He was a clothes connoisseur and enjoyed sourcing items from specialty clothiers. He owned a plethora of hats and shoes.

He never left home without a hat.

In 1999 he moved to San Antonio, TX where he met his soulmate, his wife Dolores Zertuche and enjoyed the last 14+ years of his life with her.

Coyal is preceded in death by his parents and brother Christopher Murray Kennerson.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Dolores, brothers Margin Kerry Kennerson (Florence) of Clute, TX, Mark Dorsey Kennerson of Green Acres, FL and sister Arona Darline Kennerson of Houston, TX, son Joseph Barefield (April) of Houston, TX. Mother-in-law, Carmen Aranda, stepdaughters Denise Lopez (Eric), Rebecca (Becky) Zertuche-Mendez (Enrique) and stepson Christopher Zertuche all from San Antonio, TX. Nine grandchildren and one great-grandson. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Coyal also leaves a special uncle, Felton Kennerson of Port Arthur, TX.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the caregivers at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital who cared for him over the years, especially the Drs., nurses, and staff in the Dialysis Unit.

Their loving compassion and unwavering dedication to ensure that he had his dialysis three times a week and was well cared for will never be forgotten.

A celebration of Coyal’s life will be held on Sunday, October 24, 2021; visitation 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. services following, at Three 16 Church in San Antonio, TX.

Interment with full military honors at Fort Sam National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

