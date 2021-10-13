COVID deaths reported in Port Arthur & Mid County. Vaccination clinic expands hours.

On Wednesday, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported COVID-19 related deaths for residents in Port Arthur, Groves and Port Neches.

The resident of Port Arthur was a Hispanic male between the age range of 30-35.

The resident of Groves was a White male between 75 and 80 years old, and the Port Neches resident was a White female between 60-65.

It has not been determined whether the deceased had underlying health conditions.

From the onset of the pandemic, there have been 95 COVID related deaths for Port Arthur, 28 for Groves and 20 for Port Neches.

From Oct. 9-12, the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting new COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There are confirmations of 22 for Port Arthur, four for Groves, 10 for Nederland and eight for Port Neches.

Vaccinations

The Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID Vaccine Clinic is staying open for extended hours to provide vaccines to help those who are working during the day.

Today and Thursday (Oct. 14), individuals may come to the clinic from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Texas Artist’s Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive.

The Pfizer Vaccine, for individuals 12 and above; the Moderna Vaccine, for persons 18 years old, and above; and the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine for those age 18 and above are all available to the public.

The Port Arthur Health Department is encouraging everyone to get a vaccine against COVID-19 to protect themselves and their family members at home, school, work and play.

When testing positive, please protect yourself and others. Please be reminded that individuals may spread the disease, some without knowing they are carrying the virus.

Please call the City of Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID line at (409) 983-8880 for additional information and guidance on test sites.

Please call (409) 332-6215 for information about the COVID Vaccines and (409) 332-6180 for vaccinations for homebound clients.