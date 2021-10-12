Avery Keith “Jingle” Lamb Sr.

Avery Keith “Jingle” Lamb Sr., 64, of Beaumont, Tx, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 in Beaumont following a courageous battle with cancer.

He professed his belief in Christ at an early age.

He attended several different churches. Jingle was a 1976 graduate of Hebert High School.

Jingle leaves to cherish his precious and humorous memories his wife, Patricia Vallian Lamb; twin sons Avery Jr. and Zvery Keith Lamb; sister Reba Lamb of Atlanta, Georgia; uncles, Toby Duncan of Port Arthur, James Lane and Raymond Myers of Beaumont; close cousins, Rodney Lamb and Glen Duncan; and a host of cousins and friends.

Jingle was preceded in death by his mother Inez “Flee” Lamb; aunts, Lena Duncan, Lula Guidry, Gloria Lamb and Mary Myers; uncle, Sam Lamb; grandparents Jose and Camila Lamb.

A homegoing celebration is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel with a viewing from 11 am until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.

