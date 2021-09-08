Custom beauty bar opens in Nederland and you’re invited

Maecala Picard, owner of Beautifully Made Aesthetics, a custom beauty bar and spa, is hosting a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Picard said the location at 247 N. Twin City Hwy. in Nederland is Southeast Texas’ first custom beauty bar.

Customers can come in and handcraft or customize their own cosmetics, such as lip-gloss and lipstick.

The all-natural spa uses exclusively organic ingredients in all services, including its custom beauty bar.

“Bringing cleaner beauty and skin services to our area,” Picard said.

Thursday’s event features a few local businesses from the community, such Electric Balloons, Sugar Momma Confections and Soirée & Vine.

For more information, call 409-206-5565 or log onto beautifullymadeaesthetics.com.