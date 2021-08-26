Man shot, killed Wednesday night in Port Arthur

Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night and left a man dead.

Chief Tim Duriso said the shooting took place in the 8400 block of Memorial Boulevard near Wing Stop.

Duriso confirmed gun violence led to the homicide, but authorities are not yet releasing the name of the victim.

Authorities also said the shooting was domestic in nature.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Marc DeRouen said the victim appeared to be shot once in the upper left chest. An autopsy was ordered to confirm a cause of death.

According to authorities, a female person of interest was questioned immediately after the shooting, which took place at approximately 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, police have not confirmed an arrest.

No other injuries were reported, Duriso said.